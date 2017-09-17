Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Absent from Sunday lineup

Cozart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Cozart is 3-for-8 with two home runs during the first two games of the weekend series against the Pirates, but he'll be given the day off against Pirates ace Gerrit Cole. Zach Vincej will take over at shortstop and bat seventh in his stead.

