Reds' Zack Cozart: Back from DL

Cozart (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

As anticipated, the All-Star shortstop will return to the fray and reclaim his position atop the depth chart there. Cozart will also return to the lineup Sunday, batting second and manning shortstop. This is likely where he'll be positioned in the lineup moving forward, which likely bumps Jose Peraza back into a bench role. To make room for Cozart on the active roster, Phillip Ervin was sent back to the minors.