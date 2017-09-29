Reds' Zack Cozart: Back in action Friday

Cozart (quadriceps) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Cozart left Wednesday's contest with quad tightness, and was subsequently held out of the lineup Thursday while recovering from the setback. He appears good to go for the final series of the 2017 season, as he will be back at shortstop and batting second in the order for Friday's matinee.