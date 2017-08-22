Reds' Zack Cozart: Back in action Tuesday

Cozart (shin) is batting second and playing shortstop Tuesday against the Cubs.

Cozart, who missed a pair of games over the weekend after being hit by a pitch in the shin Friday, is back in action following Monday's off day. The 32-year-old, who is slashing .313/.404/.578 with 17 homers through 88 games, will look to continue his breakout campaign as he faces John Lackey in his return to the lineup.