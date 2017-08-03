Reds' Zack Cozart: Could return Saturday

Cozart (quad) could make his return from the 10-day DL on Saturday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cozart has been out since July 25, but seems to be on the verge of activation prior to this weekend's series against the Cardinals. There will likely be a definitive answer on his condition heading into Saturday's game, if not prior to Friday's series opener. The All-Star is hitting .317/.402/.568 this season, with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.