Reds' Zack Cozart: Exits with apparent injury Tuesday

Cozart exited Tuesday's game early with an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cozart appeared to be grabbing at his quad muscle after grounding into a fielder's choice in the eighth inning. He was immediately lifted for a pinch runner on the basepaths following the apparent injury. We'll await word on the specifics of his injury following Tuesday's contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast