Reds' Zack Cozart: Expects to sit Thursday, play Friday
Cozart (quad) said he expects to play Friday against the Cubs after sitting out Thursday's series finale against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cozart exited Wednesday's game in the third inning with quad tightness, though he said he was fine afterwards and expects to return after getting a day off. Jose Peraza will likely fill in at shortstop Thursday.
