Reds' Zack Cozart: Gets afternoon off
Cozart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Cozart has been red hot at the plate recently -- hitting home runs in three straight games -- but he'll be given the day off as the Reds close out their weekend series against Matt Garza and the Brewers. Jose Peraza will take over at shortstop and hit seventh.
