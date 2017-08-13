Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Gets afternoon off

Cozart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Cozart has been red hot at the plate recently -- hitting home runs in three straight games -- but he'll be given the day off as the Reds close out their weekend series against Matt Garza and the Brewers. Jose Peraza will take over at shortstop and hit seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast