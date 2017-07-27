Reds' Zack Cozart: Held out Thursday

Cozart (quad) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cozart was removed with quad soreness Tuesday, which has subsequently caused manager Bryan Price to keep the shortstop out of the lineup for the past two days. Unless the club releases more information concerning the severity of his injury, consider Cozart day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Jose Peraza draws the start at short, batting seventh.