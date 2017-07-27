Reds' Zack Cozart: Held out Thursday
Cozart (quad) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Cozart was removed with quad soreness Tuesday, which has subsequently caused manager Bryan Price to keep the shortstop out of the lineup for the past two days. Unless the club releases more information concerning the severity of his injury, consider Cozart day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Jose Peraza draws the start at short, batting seventh.
More News
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...