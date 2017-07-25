Reds' Zack Cozart: Hits 12th homer in loss Monday

Cozart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

The shortstop is turning in a solid fantasy campaign with a .318/.404/.570 slash line, 12 homers, 39 RBI and 48 runs. Cozart is also locked into the two-hole of the lineup, which is a ripe setup to continue posting solid numbers. It's worth noting that his .353 BABIP is unsustainably high, though.

