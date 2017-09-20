Reds' Zack Cozart: Hits fifth homer in seven games
Cozart went 2-for-5 with a home run, a steal and two RBI against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
He's now gone yard five times in his last seven games, a span in which Cozart has also racked up nine RBI and eight runs. The veteran shortstop's age-31 campaign has seen him break out to a never-before-seen degree, as he's in the midst of setting new personal bests across the board -- average, homers, RBI, runs, OPS, you name it.
