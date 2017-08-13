Reds' Zack Cozart: Homers in third straight game

Cozart went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

The first-time All-Star has homered in three straight games and four times this week. He's made two trips to the DL since mid-June due to quadriceps issues, and while Cozart seems to have his legs back under him now, manager Bryan Price may try to be proactive and give Cozart a day off or two in the near future.