Reds' Zack Cozart: Lands on disabled list
Cozart (quad) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.
Cozart did some running on the field prior to Friday's game, but it wasn't enough to convince the Reds that he was close. The 31-year-old hasn't fielded groundballs or taken swings since he aggravated his quad injury Tuesday. Look for Jose Peraza to continue filling in as the primary option at shortstop in Cozart's absence, with Arismendy Alcantara providing depth behind him.
