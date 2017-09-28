Reds' Zack Cozart: Lifted with quad tightness
Cozart was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with tightness in his right quad, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cozart was 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored before being replaced by Jose Peraza in the third inning. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more will likely be known once he is reevaluated Thursday. Given how late it is in the season, there's a possibility Cozart may not play again.
