Reds' Zack Cozart: Not in lineup Saturday

Cozart is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves.

Cozart exited Friday's game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch in the shin, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer, and although he doesn't believe the injury is anything overly serious, the Reds will play it safe and give him an extra day of rest. Jose Peraza is starting in his place at shortstop.