Reds' Zack Cozart: Not starting Saturday
Cozart is out of the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.
Jose Peraza will start at shortstop and hit second for the Reds while Cozart moves to the bench. Cozart went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's game, but will likely return to action for Sunday's series finale against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...