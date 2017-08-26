Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Not starting Saturday

Cozart is out of the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.

Jose Peraza will start at shortstop and hit second for the Reds while Cozart moves to the bench. Cozart went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's game, but will likely return to action for Sunday's series finale against Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast