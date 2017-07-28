Reds' Zack Cozart: Out again Friday
Cozart (quad) is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The All-Star shortstop will miss his third consecutive game as he nurses a lingering quad strain, allowing Jose Peraza to take his place in the lineup yet again. Continue to consider Cozart as day-to-day heading into the weekend.
