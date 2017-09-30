Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Saturday's lineup

Cozart is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cozart has dealt with quadriceps issues for much of the season, so it is not surprising for him to not play in back-to-back contests as the Reds play out the string. Jose Peraza is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh.

