Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Cozart is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Despite hitting .310/.403/.603 with three home runs over his last 58 at-bats, Cozart continues to sit every three or four days, allowing the Reds to get all of their middle infielders steady at-bats. Jose Peraza starts at shortstop and will hit eighth.

