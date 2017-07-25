Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Cozart is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Despite hitting .310/.403/.603 with three home runs over his last 58 at-bats, Cozart continues to sit every three or four days, allowing the Reds to get all of their middle infielders steady at-bats. Jose Peraza starts at shortstop and will hit eighth.
