Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Out with shin injury

Cozart (shin) is out of Sunday's lineup against the Braves, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He left Friday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the shin and will now miss his second straight game. Jose Peraza will start at shortstop and hit second. Perhaps Monday's off day will provide Cozart enough time to get right in advance of a series against the Cubs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast