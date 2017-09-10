Reds' Zack Cozart: Plates four in Sunday win

Cozart went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an RBI single Sunday during the Reds' 10-5 win over the Mets.

After a run-scoring knock in the first, Cozy took Josh Smoker over the left-field fence with runners on first and third in the seventh frame for his 19th big fly of the season. That's his new career best, along with all three pieces of his .302/.395/.541 triple slash. Cozart looks primed to finish his breakout season strong.