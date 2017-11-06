Reds' Zack Cozart: Reds won't proffer qualifying offer

The Reds aren't going to offer Cozart a qualifying offer before he becomes a free agent, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Because it's a relatively weak market for shortstops and because of Cozart's injury history, this isn't terribly surprising. But this also means that if Cozart signs elsewhere, the Reds won't receive any compensation.

