Reds' Zack Cozart: Remains out Saturday

Cozart (quad) will not return to the lineup Saturday.

There was some hope that Cozart would return Saturday after successfully running the bases earlier in the week, but Jose Peraza is slated to make another start at shortstop, batting eighth against right-hander Lance Lynn. Perhaps he will be cleared for the series finale, but confirmation as to Cozart's status may not come until Sunday morning.

