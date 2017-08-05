Reds' Zack Cozart: Remains out Saturday
Cozart (quad) will not return to the lineup Saturday.
There was some hope that Cozart would return Saturday after successfully running the bases earlier in the week, but Jose Peraza is slated to make another start at shortstop, batting eighth against right-hander Lance Lynn. Perhaps he will be cleared for the series finale, but confirmation as to Cozart's status may not come until Sunday morning.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...