Reds' Zack Cozart: Runs on field Friday
Cozart (quad) participated in running drills prior to Friday's game against the Marlins, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cozart has been out since Tuesday after re-aggravating a quad injury, but appears to be making progress towards a return within the coming days. Nonetheless, even when the All-Star shortstop does return, he's likely to be hampered by the ailment throughout the remainder of the season. "I'm just going to obviously have to deal with it the rest of the year," he said. "I'd like to get whatever happened Tuesday to calm down a little more." Cozart leads the Reds with a .317 batting average this season.
