Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Sitting Wednesday

Cozart is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

There has been no hint of an aggravation of the quad issue or a new injury, so it seems the Reds are just being cautious the 31-year-old in his first week back from the DL. Cozart had started three straight following his activation, going 3-for-13 with a homer, his 13th of the year. He should continue to man the shortstop position close to every day over the remainder of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast