Reds' Zack Cozart: Sitting Wednesday
Cozart is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
There has been no hint of an aggravation of the quad issue or a new injury, so it seems the Reds are just being cautious the 31-year-old in his first week back from the DL. Cozart had started three straight following his activation, going 3-for-13 with a homer, his 13th of the year. He should continue to man the shortstop position close to every day over the remainder of the season.
