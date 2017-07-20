Reds' Zack Cozart: Swats 11th homer Wednesday

Cozart went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

For the second straight game he needed just a triple to hit for the cycle, and Cozart nearly played hero in the 11th inning Wednesday, launching a deep drive into right-center with Billy Hamilton on first base that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double, keeping Hamilton at third until Adan Duvall could bring him home for the winning run. Prior to Tuesday, Cozart hadn't gone yard since June 4, but the 31-year-old now has 11 homers on the season and is still well on pace to top last year's career high of 16.

