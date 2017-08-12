Reds' Zack Cozart: Swats 15th homer Friday
Cozart went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 11-10 win over the Brewers.
He got the night's fireworks started early with a solo shot in the top of the first inning, Cozart's 15th homer of the year. Despite two separate DL stints the shortstop has exploded offensively in 2017, and his .988 OPS is over two hundred points higher than his previous best.
