Reds' Zack Cozart: Takes seat Thursday

Cozart is not in the Reds' lineup Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

With no news of an injury, this appears to be a mere breather for the breakout bat. Jose Peraza takes his place at the six and bats second. Cozart's owners, however, would love to have him in the lineup as much as possible. He's torn through August with a .282/.391/.667 slash with five home runs and nine RBI over 46 plate appearances.