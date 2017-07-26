Reds' Zack Cozart: Takes seat Wednesday
Cozart (quad) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Yankees.
Cozart has been dealing with quad soreness all season, forcing him to make a trip to the 10-day DL in late June, and aggravated the injury again while running the bases as a pinch-hitter Tuesday, according to C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Consider the All-Star shortstop day-to-day moving forward, though he's likely to undergo further tests Wednesday in order to determine the severity of the injury. Jose Peraza will take over at shortstop in his absence.
