Reds' Zack Cozart: To return Sunday
Cozart (quadriceps) will be activated and inserted into Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals, John Fay of WCPO.com reports.
He said Saturday that he feels as good as he has since injuring the quad. Cozart may continue to sit once or twice per week once he is activated, as the Reds will want to continue to find playing time for Scooter Gennett and Jose Peraza. Even so, he has been good enough at the plate this year (.317/.402/.568) that he will be worth starting over the remainder of the season in most formats.
