Reed Garrett: Heading overseas
Garrett was released by the Rangers on Thursday in order to sign with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Despite making his major-league debut in 2019, Garrett will now pitch in Japan in hopes that he can rediscover the production he exhibited in 2018. The right-hander recorded an 8.22 ERA with a 10:13 K:BB over 15.1 innings with the Rangers last season after posting a 2.04 ERA in the minors in 2018. Given his age and past production, it wouldn't be surprising to see Garrett resurface in North America at some point, but he'll need to further develop overseas first.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...