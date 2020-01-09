Garrett was released by the Rangers on Thursday in order to sign with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Despite making his major-league debut in 2019, Garrett will now pitch in Japan in hopes that he can rediscover the production he exhibited in 2018. The right-hander recorded an 8.22 ERA with a 10:13 K:BB over 15.1 innings with the Rangers last season after posting a 2.04 ERA in the minors in 2018. Given his age and past production, it wouldn't be surprising to see Garrett resurface in North America at some point, but he'll need to further develop overseas first.