Guduan cleared waivers and is now a free agent, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Rather than give Guduan a spot on their expanded September roster, the Astros decided to cut ties with the lefty after he served a team-imposed suspension. That suspension was for a violation of team rules, though the specifics of Guduan's infraction have never come to light. He throws 95 and should be able to find a new home even with the baggage.

