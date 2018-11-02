Rhiner Cruz: Hits free agency
Cruz (groin) elected to become a free agent Friday.
Rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo, Cruz elected to hit the open market after passing through waivers untouched. The veteran right-hander returned to the majors for the first time since 2013 last season, though he made just two appearances before suffering a season-ending groin injury. He figures to serve as organizational bullpen depth wherever he lands this offseason.
