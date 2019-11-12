Ricardo Pinto: Heads to Korea
Pinto signed with the SK Wyverns of the KBO on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Pinto was released by the Giants on Friday and will head abroad rather than attempting to secure another big-league job. Still just 25 years old, he's young enough that he could theoretically figure things out in Korea and return to the big leagues as an improved pitcher down the road. There's no particular reason to believe that will happen, however, as his ERA sits at 8.44 through 32 major-league innings.
