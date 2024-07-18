Hill said in an interview Wednesday with David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports that he has been ramping up during bullpen sessions and is preparing to sign with a team in August.

Coming off a 2023 season in which he struggled to a 5.41 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 146.1 innings with the Pirates and Padres, the 44-year-old Hill isn't yet ready to close the book on his playing career. He made it clear over the winter that he didn't intend to sign anywhere until around midseason so that he could coach his son's Little League team in the spring, but given his age and poor form to close out the 2023 season, interest in Hill likely would have been minimal. Though the veteran southpaw now feels like he'll be ready to contribute soon, he'll most likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency and prove himself against Triple-A competition before he gets another look in the majors.