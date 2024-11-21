Hill would like to pitch for a major-league team in 2025, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Hill, who will turn 45 in March, signed with the Red Sox in August but was released after allowing two runs over 3.2 innings. The left-hander is currently pitching for the United States in the WBSC Premier12 tournament, most recently throwing four scoreless innings in a start against Japan. Hill could very well get another opportunity with a major-league club in 2025, although it would almost surely be on a minor-league contract.