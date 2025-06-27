default-cbs-image
Lovelady elected free agency Friday.

Lovelady was designated for assignment Wednesday and rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse. The 29-year-old lefty appeared in just one game for the Mets, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one across 1.2 innings of work in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Atlanta.

