Lovelady cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday.
Lovelady allowed four earned runs Saturday against the Orioles and was designated for assignment the next day. He's pitched significant innings in the majors for the last two seasons, so he should have the opportunity to latch on with a new team.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Richard Lovelady: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Lovelady: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Lovelady: Inks NRI contract with Toronto•
-
Richard Lovelady: Non-tendered by Tampa Bay•
-
Rays' Richard Lovelady: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Richard Lovelady: Secures second save•