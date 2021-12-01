Lovelady (elbow) was non-tendered by the Royals on Tuesday.
Lovelady underwent Tommy John surgery in September and is set to miss the entire 2022 campaign, so the Royals opted not to tender him a contract.
More News
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Expected to avoid surgery•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Dealing with UCL sprain•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Logs second hold•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Earns first career save•