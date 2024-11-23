The Rays non-tendered Lovelady on Friday.

Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday, and he'll now officially enter free agency and look to sign with a team in need of a southpaw out of the bullpen. Across 35 major-league appearances between the Cubs and Rays in 2024, Lovelady posted a 4.46 ER and 1.31 WHIP over 34.1 innings