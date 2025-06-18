Richard Lovelady: Opts out of MiLB deal with Twins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins released Lovelady on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Lovelady exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, evidently after being informed he would not be called up in spite of a 1.31 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings with Triple-A St. Paul. The lefty reliever should be able to find a gig in a new organization in short order, although it's not a given that he'll receive a major-league contract.
