site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: richie-martin-opts-for-free-agency | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Richie Martin: Opts for free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martin elected free agency Wednesday, per Triple-A Norfolk's official site.
Martin was designated for assignment Sept. 1 and played the majority of his season with Norfolk. Across 33 plate appearances with the Orioles, Martin hit .167/.242/.300.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read