Rick Ankiel: Comeback appears unlikely
Ankiel's (elbow) attempt to return to the big leagues appears unlikely, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Ankiel was attempting to return as a pitcher 15 years after throwing his last major-league pitch, but elbow surgery in October delayed those plans. The plan was always a long shot, but the delay may wind up being enough for the 39-year-old to cancel his efforts entirely.
