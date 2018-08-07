Rick Ankiel: Pursuing comeback as pitcher
Ankiel announced Monday that he plans to pursue a comeback to professional baseball in 2019 as a relief pitcher, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Ankiel, who turned 39 years old in July, began his career on the mound and dazzled with a 3.50 ERA in his first full MLB campaign in 2000 before suffering from significant control problems in the postseason that same year. The control issues persisted the following season, and Ankiel's inability to rediscover his rookie form coupled with a Tommy John surgery thrown in along the way prompted him to reinvent himself as an outfielder beginning in 2005. Ankiel went on to slug 74 home runs over parts of seven seasons with six teams before announcing his retirement in 2014. After throwing against college hitters in a recent exhibition event in Louisville, Ankiel was apparently motivated to give pitching in the professional ranks one last try, so he'll take the next few months to get back in playing shape and attempt to land a minor-league contract ahead of spring training.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart