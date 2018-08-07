Ankiel announced Monday that he plans to pursue a comeback to professional baseball in 2019 as a relief pitcher, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Ankiel, who turned 39 years old in July, began his career on the mound and dazzled with a 3.50 ERA in his first full MLB campaign in 2000 before suffering from significant control problems in the postseason that same year. The control issues persisted the following season, and Ankiel's inability to rediscover his rookie form coupled with a Tommy John surgery thrown in along the way prompted him to reinvent himself as an outfielder beginning in 2005. Ankiel went on to slug 74 home runs over parts of seven seasons with six teams before announcing his retirement in 2014. After throwing against college hitters in a recent exhibition event in Louisville, Ankiel was apparently motivated to give pitching in the professional ranks one last try, so he'll take the next few months to get back in playing shape and attempt to land a minor-league contract ahead of spring training.