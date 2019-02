Ankiel played catch Wednesday for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery in October, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports following Ankiel's surgery suggested that he wouldn't be able to throw until the summer, but he's apparently well ahead of that schedule. That's at least one positive sign in his attempt at a shocking comeback 15 years after he threw his last major-league pitch, though questions about the viability of his return won't be answered until scouts are able to see what he looks like on the mound.