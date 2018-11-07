Ankiel underwent "ligament reattachment" elbow surgery in October and expects to be sidelined from throwing until early summer, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Ankiel required a surgical procedure after experiencing pain while pursuing his return to the big leagues as a pitcher. The difference between this route and Tommy John surgery is that ligament reattachment or "primary repair" mends the existing ligament back to the bone instead of requiring a full replacement. In turn, the timetable is shorter, though it's relatively unknown how quickly Ankiel will be able to bounce back, especially considering he previously underwent the Tommy John procedure in 2003. The 39-year-old will continue to rehab in Jupiter, Florida, at the St. Louis Cardinals' facility, which is where he will likely sign if he makes a full recovery.