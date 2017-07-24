Rickie Weeks: Cut loose by Tampa Bay
Weeks was activated from the 10-day disabled list and released by the Rays on Monday.
The veteran had been out with a shoulder impingement since early June, and although he was nearly ready to return from the DL, the Rays opted to cut ties with him in order to make room for Sergio Romo on the active roster. Weeks' positional versatility and history of decent power production could create some intrigue on the open market, although potential suitors could also be deterred by the .216 batting average he produced in the majors this season.
