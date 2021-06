Rockies assistant general manager of player development Zach Wilson announced Tuesday that Pint is retiring from baseball, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Colorado selected Pint with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, but the right-hander's continuous battle through injuries and command issues has now led him to step away from the game. Pint reached his highest level of the minors this season, posting a 3.38 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 10.2 innings with High-A Spokane.