Gomez signed a contract with the Wei Chuan Dragons of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan on Monday.

Gomez, 29, had been in the Red Sox organization, most recently holding a 4.95 ERA and 88:43 K:BB over 76.1 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. The left-hander boasts a 26.2 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors and will now try his luck overseas.