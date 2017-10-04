Rob Brantly: Outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, becomes free agent
Brantly was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, and will become a minor-league free agent following the conclusion of the 2017 season.
Brantly spent a majority of the 2017 season in Triple-A, but wound up appearing in 14 games at the big-league level with Chicago. During that span, the catcher went 9-for-31 from the plate with one double, two home runs and five RBI. This move takes Brantly off the 40-man roster, dropping Chicago to 33 for the time being, as he becomes a free agent.
